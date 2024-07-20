videoDetails

DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

Sunderkand was being recited to the beat of drums in the Ashoka Garden area of ​​Bhopal. But then on this auspicious occasion, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh along with his team arrived as an uninvited guest. He had come to lodge an FIR in the nursing college scam. But after listening to Sunderkand, he forgot to file FIR. And he started asking the policemen who was getting Sunderkand recited in the police station. Hearing the answer, Digvijay Singh was shocked.