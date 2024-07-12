videoDetails

DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

Sunita Williams Message from Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been stranded in space for the last 1 month. 8-day space mission has become 36 days. Both these astronauts had gone to space in the Starliner spaceship of Boeing Company. This was a trial mission. Its flight also went well. But as soon as the Starliner went into space, many problems started, which posed a threat to Sunita Williams and Butch Billmore. Now the problem is that both the astronauts are stuck in space.