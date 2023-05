videoDetails

DNA: Supreme Court solves riddles of two states!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:22 AM IST

Today the Supreme Court has put a ceasefire on two major political issues of the country. The first case was of Delhi Government VS Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. So there the second dispute was about the Maharashtra political dispute in the year 2022. See today's analysis in DNA on this issue.