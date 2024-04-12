Advertisement
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Elon Musk's India tour starts from 22nd April. During this time he can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This will be the first time that Elon Musk will come to India. Musk's India tour is also in the news because there is a possibility that he wants to invest in India and is planning to open a Tesla factory in India. However, Modi and Musk have met twice before this.

