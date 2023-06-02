NewsVideos
DNA test of FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in which sections the FIR was registered

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Two FIRs were registered against the allegations of women wrestlers, but still they have not been arrested. Let us tell you that an FIR has been registered against him under the POCSO Act. At the same time, in an FIR, women wrestlers have been accused of misbehaving with them.

