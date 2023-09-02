trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656595
DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission: Even though Chandrayaan-3 mission is sending some interesting information related to the Moon every other day, ISRO's next mission, PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission, which aims to research about the Sun, is scheduled to launch on Saturday (2 Scheduled to be launched on September, 2023). , The 24-hour countdown of Surya Mission has started. In a tweet posted on Friday (September 1, 2023), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said, "The 23 hours 40 minutes countdown has begun for the launch on September 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM IST " It has been appreciated today at 12:10 PM." Know the DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1!
