DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Target Killing: Terrorists carried out target killing in Srinagar around 7 pm on Wednesday. Terrorists shot two people of Sikh community in Habba Kadal area. In this terrorist attack, Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, died on the spot, while Rohit, also a resident of Amritsar, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar in an injured condition, where during treatment, Rohit also lost the battle of life today. .

