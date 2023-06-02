NewsVideos
DNA test of Rahul Gandhi's 'knowledge' on secularism

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is giving controversial statements against BJP and Modi government on his US tour. Today in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi termed the Muslim League of Kerala as a secular party. After which BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi fiercely.

