DNA test of 'religious thinking' on UPSC list

Sonam|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
We will introduce you to the brightest and intelligent youth of the country. These are the people who have passed the UPSC exam. Today we will introduce you to UPSC toppers. Apart from this, we will show mirror to those who call Muslims who pass UPSC as 'jihadis'. Today in DNA we will expose those running a hate agenda in the name of UPSC Jihad.

