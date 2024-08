videoDetails

DNA test of Vinesh Phogat's tears

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:42 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before the final of the Olympics. The medal was lost due to being overweight by just 100 grams. At that time he hid his tears…at that time the world saw disappointment on her face. Today Vinesh returned to her country...when the star wrestler came out of the airport, she got a grand welcome. There was a huge crowd of her fans… seeing which Vinesh could not stop herself… and her tears welled up.