DNA: The answer to 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' is 'Muslim Mahapanchayat'

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
In the last few months, 3 cases of love jihad have been reported in Uttarkashi. Recently, an attempt was made to make a minor a victim of love jihad in Purola, for which Hinduist organizations have come on the road. Today we will analyze the attempt to change the demography of Uttarakhand and the posters threatening to migrate on the shops belonging to the Muslim community.

