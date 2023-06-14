NewsVideos
DNA: The 'democracy' of Bengal has been hijacked!

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Violence, stone pelting and bombing have become a tradition in any election in West Bengal. During the panchayat elections, there have been riots once again in Bengal. There has been fierce violence in South 24 Parganas today. BJP leaders have also met the Bengal Election Commissioner today.

