DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

DNA reveals the identity of Kashmir’s “Kasab,” the terrorist responsible for the brutal killing of seven innocents in Ganderbal. Visuals show Abu Huraira and Khubaib, two terrorists wielding AK-47 and M-4 rifles, linked to attacks between Srinagar and Ganderbal, aided by local overground workers.