DNA: The roots of Indian democracy have emerged from the Vedas!

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
President Joe Biden and PM Modi had a joint press conference. In which both the leaders were asked questions related to the security of democracy and minority community in India. Both PM Modi and Joe Biden denied these allegations in one voice and called democracy strong in India.

