DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
By the end of last year, some 50 million people around the world were victims of "modern slavery", either forced into bonded labor or forced into marriage. This figure has been estimated to be 25 percent more than the previous report of the organization that came five years ago. While the highest number of cases of forced marriage per capita were found in Arab countries.

