DNA: Tour of Bharat Mandapam before G20 summit!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Joe Biden has visited India for the first time after becoming President. Joe Biden was warmly welcomed at the airport. Leaders of many big countries have reached Delhi today. Have a glimpse of Bharat Mandapam before G20.
