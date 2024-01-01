trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705081
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'

Sonam|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
30th and 31st December were Saturday and Sunday. Perhaps that's why many people reached the mountains. The people who went to the mountains celebrated December 31 in such a way that the pictures emerged on the New Year will put anyone to shame. Because, on the first day of the year, garbage started appearing everywhere on the mountain.

