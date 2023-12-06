trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695770
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
Balmukund Acharya has become an MLA by winning the elections for the first time, but due to his attitude, he went viral within 24 hours. Along with this, Baba Balaknath is also called the Yogi of Rajasthan. But the statement he gave as soon as he became MLA has gone viral on social media. In Rajasthan, neither the name of the Chief Minister has been finalized nor the names of the ministers have been approved, but the elected MLAs have started showing the power of their posts in their respective areas.
