DNA: Trailer of war between China-Taiwan

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 01:54 AM IST

The Chinese army is encircling Taiwan from all sides and carrying out maneuvers, the intention of which is to intimidate Taiwan by demonstrating military power. The fear of war between the two countries has increased because Taiwan has also started military drills from its side. And has sent its military fleet towards the Chinese coast. Taiwan claims that it is capable of protecting itself.