DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
A meeting of collectors and bus drivers was taking place in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. Since last 2-3 days, bus-truck drivers were on strike in the entire country due to the HIT & RUN law. The central government was active regarding this issue. Not only this, officials of all the states were asked to call off the strike through talks with bus-truck drivers. But a video of Shajapur Collector Kishore Kanyal has surfaced.

