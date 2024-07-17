Advertisement
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
You must have heard about that young man in Fatehpur, UP, who claimed that he was bitten by a snake 7 times in 40 days. Now it has been revealed that the young man was bitten by a snake not seven times but only once within 40 days. This disclosure has been made by the medical examination team formed on the orders of DM who has said that Vikas developed snake phobia once he was bitten by a snake. And he was having the illusion that he was being bitten by a snake again and again... even though there was no such thing.

