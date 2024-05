videoDetails

DNA: 'Underworld connection' of Pune's 'minor killer' family?

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

The bail of the minor accused in Pune's Porsche hit and run case was canceled today. Now the minor accused will be sent to a juvenile home. But today another shocking revelation came in this case. It has been revealed that the minor's family has connections with the underworld. The minor's family has even given supari to underworld don Chhota Rajan .