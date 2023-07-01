trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629145
DNA: 'Uniform Civil Code' bill will come in the monsoon session!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
UCC Bill: Churning continues on the Uniform Civil Code. The parliamentary committee meeting is going to be held on 3rd July. The Law Commission was also called in this meeting. It is being told that everyone's opinion will be sought. This meeting will be chaired by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi.
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
play icon7:50
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
play icon3:7
DNA: Dadabhai Naoroji died in 1917. Today's History | 30 June | Latest Hindi News
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
play icon5:25
DNA: High alert for rain in 19 states
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
play icon4:52
PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
play icon12:46
Is there 'poison' in your cold drink?
