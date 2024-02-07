trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718554
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code: Today the Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is being discussed in the entire country. Today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the UCC bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Muslim religious leaders and scholars are protesting against UCC, according to them, UCC is like tampering with personal law. Today in DNA we will tell you the rules of UCC related to matters like marriage, divorce, property rights and live-in. Apart from this, we will also analyze the concerns of Muslim religious leaders, because they are troubled by the UCC made against rules like polygamy, child marriage and Halala.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
Play Icon29:18
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
Deshhit: Who is responsible for Harda Blast?
Play Icon26:07
Deshhit: Who is responsible for Harda Blast?
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
Play Icon03:31
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
Baat Pate Ki: Where did AAP commit a huge mistake?
Play Icon08:05
Baat Pate Ki: Where did AAP commit a huge mistake?
VIRAL VIDEO: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Shopping Spree in Belgium
Play Icon00:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Shopping Spree in Belgium

