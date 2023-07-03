trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630356
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Trial is going on to generate electricity from the wind generated at the speed of local trains. Railway has started the scheme as a pilot project. Watch in DNA the unique experiment of generating electricity from the wind of the train.
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Baat Pate Ki: The picture will change in 3 months! Sharad Pawar's claim after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: When revolutionary Bal Gangadhar Tilak was arrested in 1908
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 03, 2023
Taal Thok Ke: In Maharashtra...another 'Hastinapur'!
Taal Thok Ke: In Maharashtra...another 'Hastinapur'!
Deshhit: Politics of Maharashtra changed in one stroke!
Deshhit: Politics of Maharashtra changed in one stroke!
