DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict Update: Brazil had presented a resolution in the United Nations regarding the Israel-Hamas war. Two things were said in this proposal. First - to condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel and second - to appeal for a ceasefire to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza. But America used its veto power to stop this proposal from being passed. The way the United Nations is unilaterally accusing Israel of war crimes in the Israel-Hamas war is highly suspicious in itself. Does the United Nations only see Israeli rockets and missiles falling in Gaza, whereas? Hamas is also continuously carrying out air attacks on Israel.
