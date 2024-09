videoDetails

DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh witnessed four police encounters within 24 hours, sparking discussions across the state. From a 50,000 INR bounty on a criminal in Kannauj to a notorious history-sheeter in Ghaziabad, these incidents have raised concerns. The final encounter in Unnao, which led to the death of Sultanpur dacoity case accused Anuj Singh, has drawn significant attention.