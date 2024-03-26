Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: US Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: A major accident took place in Baltimore, America on Tuesday night. Where after the collision of a big cargo ship, a big bridge collapsed like a house of cards. Many vehicles were running on the bridge which fell into the river. After this accident, at least twenty people who fell into the river are missing.

All Videos

DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
Play Icon14:12
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
Play Icon12:11
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
Play Icon05:56
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
Play Icon45:45
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action
Play Icon11:17
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action

Trending Videos

DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
play icon14:12
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
play icon12:11
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
play icon5:56
Lok sabha Congress likely to field Pratibha Singh in front of Kangana?
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
play icon45:45
Taal Thok Ke: Know about Kangana Ranaut-Supriya Srinate row?
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action
play icon11:17
Taal Thok Ke: Kangana-Supriya row boils over, BJP demands action