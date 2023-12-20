trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701251
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 143 opposition MPs who were creating ruckus in the House have been suspended under the rules related to Parliament proceedings. The suspended MPs, after creating ruckus in the House, were also seen insulting the Vice President in the Parliament premises. The opposition has been targeting Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for a long time. The incident of December 7, by which Kalyan Banerjee is becoming an 'artist', shows the high level etiquette of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

All Videos

Corona New Variant: Ghaziabad Logs 1st Case
Play Icon3:10
Corona New Variant: Ghaziabad Logs 1st Case
Trudeau again gave anti-India statement
Play Icon0:40
Trudeau again gave anti-India statement
Corona New Variant: Danger alert from 40 countries including India
Play Icon7:0
Corona New Variant: Danger alert from 40 countries including India
INDIA Alliance Meeting: What will Nitish Kumar do now?
Play Icon31:34
INDIA Alliance Meeting: What will Nitish Kumar do now?
Why did BJP MPs stand for an hour?
Play Icon14:41
Why did BJP MPs stand for an hour?

Trending Videos

Corona New Variant: Ghaziabad Logs 1st Case
play icon3:10
Corona New Variant: Ghaziabad Logs 1st Case
Trudeau again gave anti-India statement
play icon0:40
Trudeau again gave anti-India statement
Corona New Variant: Danger alert from 40 countries including India
play icon7:0
Corona New Variant: Danger alert from 40 countries including India
INDIA Alliance Meeting: What will Nitish Kumar do now?
play icon31:34
INDIA Alliance Meeting: What will Nitish Kumar do now?
Why did BJP MPs stand for an hour?
play icon14:41
Why did BJP MPs stand for an hour?
DNA Video,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry news,jagdeep dhankhar news,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry row,tmc mp jagdeep dhankhar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar mimicry,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry video,mimicry of jagdeep dhankar,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar mimicry,kalyan banerjee mimicry jagdeep dhankhar,jagdeep dhankhar on his mimicry,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry controversy,Jagdeep Dhankar,jagdeep dhankhar on rahul gandhi,mimicry row,Rahul Gandhi,TMC,