videoDetails

DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is on a visit to Gorakhpur. During this time, he participated in several programs. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team welcomed the Vice President. A strong chemistry between the two was evident during the visit.