DNA: Violence reported from Bengal

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:28 AM IST

BJP candidate Prannath Tudu's car was attacked during voting in Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Two security personnel were injured in the attack on Prannath Tudu's car in Gadbeta. Trinamool alleges that BJP is spreading unrest in the area.