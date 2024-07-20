videoDetails

DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

In Britain, there is a special rule related to child care for children called Children Act 1989. If a family is unable to take care of their children, the Child Care Agency takes the child with them and takes care of them. A terrible riot has spread in Leeds, Britain just because of this rule. People from HareHills in Leeds attacked the agency team. The situation has become so bad that riots have spread in the entire area. People of the area attacked the police team with stones.