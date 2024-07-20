Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2768382
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In Britain, there is a special rule related to child care for children called Children Act 1989. If a family is unable to take care of their children, the Child Care Agency takes the child with them and takes care of them. A terrible riot has spread in Leeds, Britain just because of this rule. People from HareHills in Leeds attacked the agency team. The situation has become so bad that riots have spread in the entire area. People of the area attacked the police team with stones.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over CM Yogi's Kanwar Yatra rules
Play Icon51:16
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over CM Yogi's Kanwar Yatra rules
UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar
Play Icon07:59
UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar
LIVE test of 'Miracles' of 'Hathoda Baba'
Play Icon22:09
LIVE test of 'Miracles' of 'Hathoda Baba'
Microsoft Outage or Cyber ​​Attack?
Play Icon08:10
Microsoft Outage or Cyber ​​Attack?
Mumbai Airport Check In faces technical issue
Play Icon06:42
Mumbai Airport Check In faces technical issue

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over CM Yogi's Kanwar Yatra rules
play icon51:16
Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over CM Yogi's Kanwar Yatra rules
UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar
play icon7:59
UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar
LIVE test of 'Miracles' of 'Hathoda Baba'
play icon22:9
LIVE test of 'Miracles' of 'Hathoda Baba'
Microsoft Outage or Cyber ​​Attack?
play icon8:10
Microsoft Outage or Cyber ​​Attack?
Mumbai Airport Check In faces technical issue
play icon6:42
Mumbai Airport Check In faces technical issue