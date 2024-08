videoDetails

DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Now the next news is from the forests of the country. Tigers are in danger. A worrying news is coming from Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. Actually these days canine distemper virus is spreading in Russia, Malaysia, Nepal and Uttar Pradesh. This is a deadly virus which is spreading through dogs. Now to keep the tiger alive, a vaccine campaign is being run by finding all the dogs in the area of ​​2 kilometers around Jim Corbett.