DNA: Waqf board’s claim on farm lands in Karnataka?

Sonam|Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Ever since the Waqf Amendment Bill has come, a special kind of fear has been instilled in Hindus. The fear is that the Waqf Board may stake its claim on their houses, their temples, their fields. In Kadakol village in Haveri, Karnataka, the news spread that the village temples and Hindu houses have been identified as Waqf property. And soon the village temples and Hindu lands will be handed over to the Waqf Board. When this news reached the Hindus of the village, they got angry. And communal tension spread in the village. The people of the village were afraid that the Waqf Board may take possession of their houses. This fear enraged the Hindus of the village...what happened after this...we will show you the report.

