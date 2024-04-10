Advertisement
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
The petition that Kejriwal had filed in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the liquor scam was rejected. And not only was it rejected... but the Delhi High Court, while justifying the arrest, also rejected the arguments of CM Kejriwal.

