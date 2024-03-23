Advertisement
DNA: Watch Exclusive DNA Report for connection of Electoral Bonds in Liquor Scam

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
DNA: On the same day Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, the Election Commission also shared information about electoral bonds with alpha numeric numbers on its website. There is a very deep relationship between the investigation of liquor scam and information about electoral bonds. Watch this special report of DNA.

