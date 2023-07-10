trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633699
DNA: 'Water deluge' on the mountains, bridges washed away.. Houses drowned.. Water wreaks havoc..

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Pictures of havoc due to floods are coming from Manali, where the entire hotel in Manali got submerged in Beas river in seconds. And in Manali itself, the river got submerged within a few minutes. At the same time, videos of vehicles flowing into the river from Mandi and Kullu are also coming.
