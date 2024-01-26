trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714456
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Gyanvapi ASI Report: The report of ASI survey in Gyanvapi has been made public. The conclusion being drawn is that before the Gyanvapi Mosque, there was an ancient Hindu temple there. But this is not true. Because every word recorded in the 839 pages of the ASI survey report testifies that the Gyanvapi Masjid was not built by demolishing the Hindu temple. Rather, the form of the temple was changed and it was made a mosque. And even today what is being called a mosque is actually a Hindu temple and not a mosque.

All Videos

Political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join NDA?
Play Icon12:20
Political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join NDA?
Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar Join NDA?
Play Icon32:4
Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar Join NDA?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
Play Icon16:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
Play Icon29:42
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
Play Icon7:52
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque

Trending Videos

Political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join NDA?
play icon12:20
Political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join NDA?
Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar Join NDA?
play icon32:4
Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar Join NDA?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
play icon16:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
play icon29:42
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
play icon7:52
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque