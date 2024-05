videoDetails

DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

In the sixth phase, voting took place on all seven seats of Delhi. Till 9 pm in Delhi, 55.58 percent voting took place, which was quite low. 54.90 percent voting took place in West Delhi on Saturday. The highest turnout was in Madipur assembly constituency at 61.77 percent and the lowest was in Vikaspuri assembly constituency at 50.21 percent. In such a situation, who will be harmed by the low voting in Delhi?