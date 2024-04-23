Advertisement
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?

Apr 23, 2024
There was a scam related to the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal in the year 2016. Today the Calcutta High Court has given its verdict on that scam. A scam in which the main accused is in jail, despite a court decision, more than 25 thousand people are going to lose their jobs. You can also see it in this way that more than 25 thousand families have been shocked due to the cancellation of appointments due to scam.

