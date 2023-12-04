trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695475
DNA: What is major factor of BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
There was Bhupesh Baghel's government in Chhattisgarh. Be it exit polls or political pundits, everyone had predicted either a close contest between BJP and Congress in Chhattisgarh or a victory for Congress, but when the EVMs opened, Congress got a big shock. Congress lost badly. As soon as the results came, Congress lost power from another state in the Hindi belt.
