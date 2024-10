videoDetails

DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

Maharashtra’s Om Certificate claims to guarantee food purity and cleanliness at certified establishments. Initially issued by Om Pratishthan, this certificate is now expanding to other regions. However, the certificate has become a political issue, with debates over its necessity and authenticity. This exclusive report dives into what the Om Certificate is and why it’s stirring controversy in Maharashtra.