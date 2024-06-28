videoDetails

DNA: What is Rahul Gandhi's next plan?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

After almost doubling the seats in Parliament, Congress is excited by the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. There are elections in 4 states at the end of the year. Rahul Gandhi has also pressed the accelerator completely for the elections. Congress has completed the planning meetings of 4 states Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in 4 days. And in these, Rahul Gandhi himself was taking the lead. Rahul himself planned on how to carry the election flow of 24th till the assembly elections, and also took each and every report.