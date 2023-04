videoDetails

DNA: What is right in the encounter, process, or result?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

In Jhansi, the UP STF had an encounter of Mohammad Ghulam and Atiq's son Asad Ahmed. After which the debate on right and wrong has started in the ruling and opposition parties. All opposition parties including SP, BSP, TMC and AIMIM are raising questions on this encounter.