videoDetails

DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

This Diwali, a campaign urging the boycott of halal-certified products has gained momentum. The ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ movement advocates avoiding goods like sweets and snacks that carry halal certification, sparking a debate on religious and market preferences during the festive season.