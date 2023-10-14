trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675032
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has so far attacked the Gaza Strip with more than six thousand bombs and missiles. Israel has also made it clear that until Hamas releases the Israeli hostages, attacks on Gaza will continue and if necessary, the Israeli army will enter the Gaza Strip and conduct ground operations. Israel has made full preparations for the last and biggest attack on the Gaza Strip. Israel, this time wants the complete destruction of Hamas. Under no circumstances does it want to give Hamas a chance to raise its head again.
