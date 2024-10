videoDetails

DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

A new mystery has surfaced in Bahraich as red crosses have appeared on the doors of nearly 30-35 houses, all neighbors of Sarfaraz, the man involved in the Bahraich shooting. These marks are sparking questions. What do these red marks mean? Why have houses like those of Mohammad Shameem, Ansar, and Irfan been marked? Dive into this story to uncover the truth behind these puzzling symbols.