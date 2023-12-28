videoDetails

DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?

| Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:42 AM IST

DNA: Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyay Yatra Manipur to Mumbai- Ramlala's life will be consecrated in Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. On this historic day, lakhs of people will join in to witness this sacred event through different mediums. The Central Government is leaving no stone unturned to make this incident historic. It is true that the consecration of the idol in the temple will be in the news. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party would like to take maximum advantage of this. This is why the Congress Party has announced to start a yatra a week before the day of Pran Pratistha, to attract the attention of media and public. The name of this journey is 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra'. You will remember that last year Rahul Gandhi had also undertaken a journey named Bharat Jodo Yatra, in which he went from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Similarly, due to political interests and some specific issues, the Congress Party is sending him on another trip. This new journey will start from Manipur and end in Mumbai, Maharashtra.