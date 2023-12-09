trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696835
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Mahua Moitra Expelled: First of all in DNA we will analyze the Cash For Query scandal in which TMC's Mahua Moitra MP has been snatched away today. We have the report of the Ethics Committee of the Parliament, on the basis of which Mahua Moitra has been sentenced to be expelled from the Parliament. This report explains in full detail with evidence how Mahua Moitra carried out the Cash For Query scandal and what benefits she received in return.
