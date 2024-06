videoDetails

DNA: What's going on at Char Dham Yatra?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

The devotees going to Kedarnath are facing the most problems during the Chardham Yatra, due to the high altitude and cold, the health of the devotees is deteriorating. On May 10, the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened for darshan. Since then, 61 devotees have died.